Indian-Origin Woman, 24, Dies On Qantas Flight From Melbourne To New Delhi

An Indian-origin woman, who was on her way to visit family in India for the first time in four years, died on a Qantas flight just before takeoff in Australia. The incident happened on June 20 when 24-year-old Manpreet Kaur boarded the aircraft ready to fly from Melbourne to Delhi, news.com.au reported. However, Ms Kaur suffered a medical episode soon after boarding the plane at Tullamarine Airport.

According to a friend, the 24-year-old student reportedly ''felt unwell'' hours before arriving at the airport but managed to board the flight without any issues. But when she went to put on her seatbelt, Ms Kaur fell to the floor and ''died on the spot.''

''When she got on the plane, she was struggling to put her seatbelt on. Just before her flight started, she fell in front of her seat and died on the spot,'' her friend Gurdip Grewal told the Herald Sun.

A Qantas spokesman said flight crew and emergency services had both attempted to provide medical assistance.

Her roommate said Ms Kaur worked at Australia Post and wanted to become a chef. The woman's friend Mr Grewal launched a GoFundMe in a bid to raise money for her family.

''Hi, my name is Gurdip Grewal and I'm fundraising for Manpreet Kaur. She was a student from my village and going home. She died in a plane during take-off at Melbourne Airport.

Our dear friend Manpreet left us too soon, leaving a void in our lives that can never be filled. As we grieve her passing, we want to come together to honour her memory and support her family in their time of need. As we say our final goodbyes, every contribution, big or small, brings us closer to our goal. Your support means the world to us and Manpreet's family,'' he wrote.

Victoria Police are preparing a report for the coroner. A Qantas spokesperson told news.com.au that their “thoughts are with her family and loved ones”.