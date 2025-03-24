Indian-Origin Techie Lists 6 Key Takeaways During Her 6 Months At Google

An Indian-origin Google techie has listed six lessons she learnt during her six-month internship at the tech giant. In a LinkedIn post, titled, "6 Months at Google- 6 things I've Learned so Far," Aashna Doshi posted lessons about dealing with imposter syndrome and adopting an attitude of constant learning.

"Google has been an incredible learning experience," she said, adding, "Some personal takeaways from my journey so far."

Imposter Syndrome Is Real - But So Is Growth

Ms Doshi revealed that she initially battled imposter syndrome after entering a "team full of Senior SWEs." She quickly discovered that asking lots of questions was the key to growth. "The smartest engineers I've met are also the most generous with their knowledge," she noted.

Building Community Makes A Difference

Although the tech industry evolves fast, Ms Doshi stressed the value of having a support network. She discovered that community was important, whether it was through student panels, "women @ Google," or even a poker club.

Coffee Chats Are Underrated

Ms Doshi made it a personal habit to always meet new people when she started working at Google. She made it a point to arrange a minimum of "at least 1-2 coffee chats" per week "whether it's with someone from my team, a different org, or even an inspiring leader." She claimed that some of the "best career advice and unexpected opportunities" emerge from "casual conversations."

Ownership Mindset Matters

Ms Doshi said that being successful at Google required more than just "completing tasks"; it also required "thinking critically, proposing ideas, and taking ownership." Doshi, who works in the privacy and security field, has learned how even the "smallest contributions could make a major impact."

Communication > Code

She said that while "writing great code is important," but "being able to explain your work, document your decisions, and collaborate effectively" set engineers apart. "Learning how to present ideas in cross-team discussions has been a game-changer," Ms Doshi added.

Tech Moves Fast, So Keep Learning

Ms Doshi stressed that the "learning curve never flattens" in the tech industry. She welcomed the idea that she is constantly learning, whether that meant "new security challenges, evolving best practices, or refining my own skills."

Several professionals reacted positively to the post, expressing gratitude and offering words of support.

One LinkedIn user wrote, "What an amazing reflection on your first six months at Google! Your insights are so valuable, and it's inspiring to see how you've embraced the challenges and growth opportunities."

Another user added, "I completely agree. In today's market, three key qualities are highly valued in engineers: strong communication, the ability to take leadership and responsibility, and the ability to learn and grow fast."

The tech giant also reacted and said, "It's awesome to see you embracing the learning curve and making the most of your time over the last 6 months."

Ms Doshi ended her post, saying the last six months were filled with "challenges, growth, and moments of learning" and she was now excited about the future.