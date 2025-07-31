Indian-Origin Man's Face Fractured In "Unprovoked Racist" Attack In Ireland

In what appears to be yet another racist attack in Ireland, an Indian-origin entrepreneur said he was brutally beaten by a group of teenagers in Dublin. Santosh Yadav, who is a senior data scientist at WiSAR Lab and Technology Gateway in the Irish city of Letterkenny, according to his LinkedIn profile, said that he was relentlessly beaten across my head, face, neck, chest, hands, and legs and left bleeding on the pavement.

In a lengthy LinkedIn post, Yadav said the attack on him was not an isolated incident, claiming such "unprovoked" racial targeting was becoming increasingly common in the European country.

"After having dinner, I was walking near my apartment when a group of six teenagers attacked me from behind. They snatched my glasses, breaking them, and then beat me relentlessly across my head, face, neck, chest, hands, and legs-leaving me bleeding on the pavement. I managed to call the Gardai, and an ambulance took me to Blanchardstown Hospital. The medical team confirmed my cheekbone is fractured, and I have now been referred for specialist care," he wrote.

The new allegations of racial targeting came over a week after an Indian man was brutally attacked by a mob in Dublin after being falsely accused of inappropriate behaviour with children.

Yadav claimed that though such attacks on minorities are surging across Dublin, the government and law enforcement authorities are silent and letting the perpetrators run free.

"This is not an isolated incident. Racist attacks on Indian men and other minorities are surging across Dublin on buses, in housing estates, and on public streets. Yet, the government is silent. There is no action being taken against these perpetrators. They run free and are emboldened to attack again," he said.

Request For Action

Requesting authorities to take action against the people racially targeting minorities, Yadav tagged several government agencies, including the Government of Ireland, the Embassy of India in Dublin, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, and Akhilesh Mishra in the post.

"We deserve to feel safe. We deserve to walk on the streets without fear," he added and concluded the post with two photos. One of showing blood dripping down his nose and cheek, and the other of a pair of broken glasses.

Rising Racism In Ireland

NDTV could not independently verify the validity of the post, but it comes days after a similar incident on July 19 in the Tallaght area in south-west Dublin, when a "gang of around 10 teenagers-- 15 to 16 years in age-- attacked" an Indian man.

Later, in an emotional Facebook video, Jennifer Murray, the Irish woman who helped the Indian man, narrated the horrific details of the attack and said it wasn't the first racial incident in the area.

"At least four Indian men and another man have been facially stabbed by this gang of teenagers in the last four days in Tallaght," she said in the video posted on July 20.

According to the woman, the gang that attacked the Indian man concocted a fake story about him being a pedophile who was found with his pants down in a playground to justify their attack. However, that narrative was soon rejected by her, as the man was "miles" away from that playground.