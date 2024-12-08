Indian-Origin Man, 20, Shot Dead In Canada, 2nd Death Within A Week

A 20-year-old Indian-origin man who was working as a security guard was shot dead by a gang in Canada's Edmonton on Friday.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has arrested two individuals and charged them with first-degree murder of the Indian-origin man, Harshandeep Singh.

The CCTV footage timestamp shows the murder took place on Friday.

According to the police, on Friday night, at around 12:30 am, they responded to a report of a gunshot inside an apartment building. Upon reaching 107 Avenue, they found an unresponsive body in a stairwell and immediately performed first aid. Mr Singh was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead.

CCTV footage doing rounds of the internet shows an individual from the three-member gang pushing Mr Singh down the stairs while the other shoots him from behind.

Evan Rain and Judith Saulteaux, both 30, have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Police have recovered a weapon. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

“The EPS doesn't typically release the name of a deceased individual unless the death has been confirmed to be a homicide,” EPS Homicide Staff Sgt. Rob Bilawey said in a press release. “However, in this instance, we are releasing his name for an investigative purpose and in an effort to alleviate public safety concerns in relation to Mr Singh's unfortunate death.”

This is the second murder in a week.

Earlier on Sunday (December 1), Gurasis Singh, 22, a first-year business management student at Lambton College, was stabbed to death in Canada's Ontario by his housemate. The accused, 36-year-old Crossley Hunter, has been charged with second-degree murder.

According to the Sarnia Police Service, on December 1, at 4:59 am, they received a call, reporting a stabbing incident. The investigation revealed that the two men were involved in a physical altercation while in the kitchen. During the argument, Mr Hunter picked a knife and stabbed Mr Singh, multiple times, killing him.