Indian Navy's Top Meet Amid Bangladesh Crisis, China's Aggressive Tactics

The Navy will also review its operations in the Gulf of Aden. (Representational)

The top commanders of the Indian Navy will hold a meeting to review the security situation in and around the country from Tuesday amid growing instability in the region.

The regime change in Bangladesh and an increasing influence of extremist radical groups there is one of the emerging security concerns that is expected to come up for discussion at the meeting. Another key concern is growing Chinese activities and military support to Pakistan.

The meeting will be held in the new Naval Headquarters in Delhi from September 17 for four days, defence officials said. It will be the first conference since Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi took over as the Chief of Naval Staff in April this year.

The announcement comes after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's recent call to the defence forces to be ready for the unexpected at the Joint Commanders' Conference in Lucknow.

Creation of new theatre commands will also be taken up for discussion at the meeting.

The Admiral has instructed all commanders to maintain high operational preparedness at all times.

The Navy will also review its operations in the Gulf of Aden, where it achieved a lot of success against pirates and drone attacks early this year.

The force holds its commander's conference twice a year, where all senior officers give their inputs and presentations.