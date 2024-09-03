Indian National Gets 14-Year Jail Term In Singapore For Sexually Harassing Girl

The man pleaded guilty to a molestation charge (Representational)

A 52-year-old Indian national has been sentenced to 14 months of jail for molesting a teenage girl from a known family.

For molesting a child below 14 years old, an offender can be jailed for up to five years, fined, caned, or receive any combination of such punishments. The man cannot be caned as he is over 50.

The man, who cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the girl's identity, pleaded guilty to a molestation charge, The Straits Times newspaper said.

The 13-year-old girl trusted him enough to go on a motorcycle ride with him one evening in October 2022 when he molested her near a playground in Sembawang, northern Singapore, Deputy Public Prosecutor Suriya Prakash told the court.

