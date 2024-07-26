Indian Duped On Promise Of Job Returns From Saudi, Says Embassy

Veerendra Kumar said he was cheated by a job agent who had promised him a job in Qatar

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia on Friday confirmed the return of an Indian national who was stranded in the Gulf nation after being duped by an agent who had promised getting him a job in Qatar.

Mr Kumar, a resident of Andhra Pradesh, was allegedly cheated by a job agent who had promised him a job in Qatar but sent him to Saudi Arabia, Khaleej Times reported.

The Indian Embassy also thanked the community volunteers who worked with the Embassy to ensure Mr Kumar's safe return to India.

"Few days back, plight of an Indian National, Mr Veerendra Kumar was brought to the attention of the Embassy. We are happy to announce that he has safely returned to now. We wish to thank all the community volunteers who worked with the Embassy to ensure his safe return to India," the Indian Embassy stated on X.

Earlier, after the video of Veerandra Kumar pleading for help surfaced, Telugu Desam Party leader Nara Lokesh assured that he would work for his return to India.

"Veerendra, we will bring you back home safely! Don't worry!" he said in a post on X on July 19.

He reached the international airport in Hyderabad on Friday where his family was waiting for him, Khaleej Times reported.

