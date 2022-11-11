Indian Man Fired By Meta Shares Sons' Pic, Says 'Their Lives Will Be Impacted'

Mr Kadam's post saw an outpouring of disbelief and sympathy.

An Indian man in the United States, who was among the 11,000 employees laid off by Meta, shared his plight on social media after getting fired nine months after joining the company. Taking to LinkedIn, Raju Kadam, who was part of Meta's technical team, stated that he wasn't expecting to be part of the layoff as he had a "strong performance in all quarters" since he joined the company nine months back.

"But it abruptly came to an end," Mr Kadam wrote in the post, adding, "My clock to leave USA has started today...help me find a job in otherwise I have to leave USA with my kids". He also shared a picture of his sons, Arjun and Yash, and stated that they are US citizens, and their lives will be impacted.

In his post, Mr Kadam reached out to all "Metamates", his connections and the LinkedIn community to help him find a job. He said that he has been in the United States for 16 years now and has seen the worst downturns, "but I never lost my job".

Also Read | Elon Musk Warns Twitter Staff: 80-Hour Weeks, No Free Food, No WFH...

"I will do whatever in my power to give them best opportunity to succeed in USA. Hence, I need a new job in USA ASAP," Mr Kadam wrote at the end of his post.

Mr Kadam's post saw an outpouring of disbelief and sympathy. In the comment section, several internet users shared leads on job opportunities and shared links to companies that are hiring program managers.

"Raju Kadam - you have a great background and you will land somewhere amazing. I was laid off a couple years ago as well as a single mom and it was hard. Look up LMI (my company) - we have several openings. Stay strong," wrote one user.

"Raju Kadam So sorry to hear about your layoff. These are difficult times. Stay strong. Also, you may please check the Fujitsu careers page. If you find any relevant openings, kindly let me know so that I can refer you," said another.

Also Read | Leaked Video Of Mark Zuckerberg Addressing Sacked Meta Employees

Meanwhile, Mr Kadam is not the only Indian to be fired by Meta. One of the employees, named Himanshi V, also revealed that he had relocated to Canada from India for his new Meta job, but he was fired just two days after joining the company.

Facebook owner Meta on Wednesday announced that over 11,000 employees would be fired to reduce costs following disappointing earnings and a drop in revenue.

