Indian Man Charged In High-Speed Crash That Killed Pregnant Teen In US

A 33-year-old Indian man has been indicted on multiple felony charges after a high-speed police chase in Ohio ended in a fatal crash that killed a pregnant teenager and her unborn child. According to authorities, the incident began when a deputy clocked Tarsem Singh driving a Land Rover Range Rover Velar at around 100 miles per hour. Instead of stopping, Singh allegedly accelerated, with police reporting that he fled at speeds exceeding 120 mph, triggering a high-speed pursuit.

The chase ended in a head-on collision with a Jeep Cherokee. The driver of the Jeep was injured but remained conscious and alert. 17-year-old Ashlee Holmes, who was a passenger in Singh's vehicle, was ejected from the SUV during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. She was pregnant at the time, and her unborn child also did not survive.

Singh sustained injuries in the crash and was airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment before being taken into custody, as per Dayton Daily News.

He was formally indicted on March 23 on multiple charges, including two counts of involuntary manslaughter related to the deaths of Holmes and her unborn child, two counts of reckless homicide, vehicular assault, and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Singh appeared in court in Darke County this week via video link, assisted by an interpreter, where Judge Travis Fliehman formally read out the charges against him.

"Indian criminal illegal alien Tarsem Singh's crash injuries are slight compared to those of his 17-YEAR-OLD PREGNANT PASSENGER Ashlee Holmes and her UNBORN CHILD, who were allegedly thrown from his Range Rover and KILLED when he crashed after fleeing from Ohio police at 100 MPH," a tweet by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement read.

Indian criminal illegal alien Tarsem Singh's crash injuries are slight compared those of his 17-YEAR-OLD PREGNANT PASSENGER Ashlee Holmes and her UNBORN CHILD, who were allegedly thrown from his Range Rover and KILLED when he crashed after fleeing from Ohio police at 100 MPH.… pic.twitter.com/JEG2g5vxax — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) March 30, 2026

Authorities have set Singh's bond at $1 million. Officials also confirmed that an immigration detainer has been placed on him, meaning deportation proceedings could follow if he is convicted. According to reports, Singh has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

His next court appearance is scheduled for April 3.