Indian Hotel Employee In Dubai Hits Jackpot, Wins Rs 55 Crore In Lottery: Report

Sajesh NS was named the Series 245 grand prize winner. (Representative pic)

An Indian hotel employee in Dubai has hit the jackpot by winning 25 million dirhams (approximately Rs 55 Crore) in the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket Draw.

Sajesh NS, the 47-year-old who works as a purchasing manager at Ikkayees restaurant in Dubai's Karama area, was named the Series 245 grand prize winner, according to Gulf News. He purchased his winning ticket online with a group of 20 of his colleagues, all of whom will now be sharing the prize money equally.

Speaking to the outlet, Mr Sajesh, who moved to the UAE (United Arab Emirates) from Oman two years back, revealed how he would be spending his winnings. He expressed his desire to pay it forward and said, "There are over 150 employees at the hotel where I work, and I would like to help out as many of them as I can by sharing a portion of my winnings with them".

Mr Sajesh said that he would sit with his coworkers to discuss what they could do with their money. However, he also added that every individual will have the right to choose what they want to do with their money.

Further, the 47-year-old said that even though he is now a millionaire, he still intends to keep buying tickets every month. "My experience taught me to never give up our dreams. We will continue to purchase tickets and try our luck," Mr Sajesh told Khaleej Times.

Now, the next live draw will take place in December, with one lucky winner receiving 30 million dirhams for the first time.

Meanwhile, last month, a man in China won a $30 million (Rs 248 crore) lottery. He bought 40 lottery tickets for 80 yuan ($11) with every ticket containing the same seven numbers. All seven numbers matched and the man won the grand prize. He collected the prize on October 24 and even donated 5 million yuan ($684,992) to charity.