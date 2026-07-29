Indian High Commissioner Meets Bangladesh Foreign Minister To Strengthen Ties

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi met Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman for the first time since his arrival in Bangladesh. High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi said the meeting took place in a very warm environment.

"I am looking forward to everything positively – we had a great meeting filled with immense positivity," he told reporters while responding to a question after separate meetings with Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka.

"We have opened up the visas, as you know, and so from both sides for the mutual benefits of people from India and Bangladesh both. They are extremely happy. And this relationship is historical. We share not only the borders but the history, culture and the dreams," Dinesh Trivedi added while addressing reporters after the meeting.

"I can tell you that historically, culturally and even sports (cricket) we have spoken on all issues and I am going back from the meeting very happy," Trivedi said while addressing the media.

Earlier this year, during the interim government's tenure when ties between India and Bangladesh deteriorated, Bangladesh left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman had to exit from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team during the Indian Premier League (IPL) as ties with Bangladesh hit a low under the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, who emboldened anti-India elements and radical voices in Bangladesh.

Mustafizur Rahman had been bought for Rs 9.20 crore at the IPL auction ahead of the 2026 season; the left-arm pacer was released within weeks after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) instructed the KKR franchise to release him amid growing political tensions between India and Bangladesh. As a result, no Bangladeshi player participated in the IPL 2026 season and the Bangladesh government has banned the broadcast of IPL 2026 in the country as a response to the move.

The Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh also said there is no problem that cannot be resolved with mutual understanding, as it is for the people.

"From our side I can tell you for sure that we are anxiously waiting for a visit from the Honourable Prime Minister of Bangladesh for a visit to India and I am sure in the near future it will happen. We are very hopeful and we are looking forward to it," High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi said while responding to a question on the when Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will visit India.

On pending bilateral issues – the Teesta and Ganges Water Treaties – the High Commissioner said, "Today's meeting was primarily a courtesy call, and it carried the warmth expected of one. However, there is no issue that cannot be sorted out through mutual understanding. Ultimately, at the end of the day, it is about people. Whatever is beneficial for both democracies and their citizens will be prioritised."

​Regarding treaty renewals, both India and Bangladesh have active working groups, he said.

"Whatever is beneficial to both our people it will definitely happen. Once the Honourable Prime Minister Tarique Rahman visits India, and the working I am looking forward to everything which is positive and I can tell you we had a great meeting which was positive," Dinesh Trivedi added.

Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman said, "We met for the first time and this was a courtesy meeting. We did not discuss any specific issue. Regarding the issue of a reset in relations between the two countries, we are of the same opinion. In the future, so that relationship prioritises mutual respect, we will take it forward with mutual cooperation. We expressed the same opinion on this."

"We only discussed improving relations. Regarding the invite to the Prime Minister, we are reviewing it and we will take a decision on this soon and we will let you know immediately," Dr Khalilur Rahman said.

"We did not discuss anything specific. There are some irritations and he knows it and I also know it. We need to resolve it and we will work it. This was a courtesy meeting in diplomacy," Khalilur Rahman added while talking about the status of the India-Bangladesh relationship.