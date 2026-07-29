Monitoring Indian Seafarers' Safety Near Ukraine's Black Sea Coast: Embassy

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Wednesday said it was closely monitoring the situation involving a merchant vessel carrying 13 Indian seafarers near Ukraine's Black Sea coast, following reports that it was under threat from repeated drone and missile attacks.

The embassy said it was in constant touch with all concerned authorities to ensure the safety and security of the Indian crew onboard MV AMIR1.

The latest development comes days after four Indian crew members were onboard merchant vessel MV AGN Ragnar when it was struck at Ukraine's Odesa port on July 25. Two of the Indian seafarers remain missing, with India coordinating with Ukrainian authorities in the ongoing search operation.

"A situation regarding MV AMIR1 with Indian seafarers onboard has been brought to our attention. We attach the highest priority to this and are in constant touch with all concerned to ensure safety and security of all Indians onboard," the Indian Embassy in Kyiv said in a post on X.

The statement came after the Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) urged the government and other authorities to immediately secure the safety of the crew and arrange their evacuation.

According to the FSUI, MV AMIR1 is currently docked at Ukraine's Chornomorsk port with 15 crew members on board, including 13 Indians.

The union alleged that repeated drone and missile attacks were taking place in the immediate vicinity of the vessel, leaving the crew in constant fear of a direct strike.

"We urgently appeal to all concerned authorities, shipowners, flag state, and the Government of India to immediately secure their safety and arrange prompt repatriation. Indian seafarers must not be left as sitting targets in conflict zones," it said.

On Tuesday, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India was coordinating with Ukrainian authorities in the search for the two missing Indian crew members of MV AGN Ragnar and remained in touch with their families.



He reiterated that India has consistently emphasised that commercial shipping, seafarers, civilians and civilian infrastructure must not be targeted under any circumstances and has called for the Russia-Ukraine conflict to be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

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