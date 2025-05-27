India's Shubhanshu Shukla Begins Final Isolation Phase Before Space Station Mission

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has entered a pre-launch quarantine alongside his three international crewmates, in preparation for the upcoming Axiom Mission-4 (Ax-4) to the International Space Station (ISS). The mission is scheduled for launch on June 8 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.

Mr Shukla will become the first Indian astronaut to visit the ISS, taking on the role of pilot. He will fly alongside Peggy Whitson, a veteran NASA astronaut and Axiom Space's Director of Human Spaceflight, who will command the mission.

The crew also includes Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski, an ESA project astronaut from Poland, and Tibor Kapu from Hungary, both in their debut spaceflights.

Axiom Space employees gathered for a ceremonial send-off before the crew began their quarantine. At the event, Mr Shukla said, "I am sure this mission will be a success."

The #Ax4 crew is on their way to quarantine. Before they go, Axiom Space employees came together to celebrate. Crew Send-off is a tradition that pays tribute to the dedication and tireless efforts of staff prior to the crew embarking on their mission.

Why Astronauts Need To Be In Quarantine

Pre-launch quarantine is a critical protocol designed to ensure astronauts are in optimal health and free from infections to avoid jeopardising the mission.

The confined environment of the ISS means that any illness can pose a serious risk, not only to the incoming crew but also to those already aboard the station.

In microgravity, astronauts' immune systems can be weakened, making them more susceptible to infections.

What Happens During Astronaut Quarantine?

The quarantine period typically lasts about 14 days prior to launch. During this time, astronauts and a small support team are isolated in a controlled facility near the launch site.

Protocols include strict isolation from the general public, improved hygiene measures, daily health monitoring, and limited physical contact. Final mission briefings and training exercises are conducted in isolation to minimise exposure to pathogens. If any crew member develops symptoms, they are further isolated and closely monitored to prevent any risk to the mission.

Schedule Aboard ISS

Once aboard the space station, the Ax-4 crew will spend 14 days conducting microgravity experiments, technology demonstrations, and public outreach initiatives. To prepare for Ax-4, the astronauts trained rigorously at top-tier facilities including NASA's Johnson Space Center, the European Space Agency's Astronaut Center in Germany, and various SpaceX locations. Their preparation covered everything from technical systems and mission simulations to emergency procedures.

This mission is significant not just for India but also for Poland and Hungary. For India, it is the first human space presence since Rakesh Sharma's 1984 mission aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft.