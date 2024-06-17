Indian-American Leader Claimed He Got 'Racially' Targeted Online. Turns Out He Staged It

His next court appearance is scheduled for July 22.

A local Texas political candidate has been arrested on charges of sending fake racist messages to himself on social media. According to Fox News, Taral Patel, the Democratic candidate for Fort Bend Precinct 3 Commissioner, was arrested by Texas Rangers and is being charged with Online Impersonation and Misrepresentation of Identity.

Mr Patel, a 30-year-old Indian-American, allegedly spent months impersonating supporters of his incumbent rival, Republican Commissioner Andy Meyers. He sent several racist and derogatory comments to himself, to make himself look like a victim of racism.

In September 2023, Mr Patel made a post on Facebook claiming the remarks were examples of the ''deep and misguided fear'' among the Republican Party. He also attached screenshots of all the racist remarks to prove it.

''As your Democratic candidate for County Commissioner, I am always open to criticism of my policy positions and stances on issues. However, when my Republican opponent's supporters' decide to hurl racist, anti-immigrant, Hinduphobic, or otherwise disgusting insults at my family, faith community, colleagues, and me - that crosses a line,'' he wrote on Facebook.

''These hateful images are from a place of deep and misguided fear – incited by people like former President Donald Trump, and today's extremist Republican party fear that immigrants are ‘taking their jobs' and setting out to hurt our communities,'' he added.

An investigation was launched in October 2023 after his rival Andy Meyers asked authorities to look into who was sending Mr Patel the racist messages. Last Wednesday, he was arrested by Texas Rangers on a third-degree felony charge for online impersonation as well as a Class A misdemeanour charge for misrepresentation of identity. He is held on a $20,000 bond for the felony charge and a $2,500 bond for the misdemeanour.

Fort Bend County's GOP Chair Bobby Eberle said in a statement that the arrest was ''deeply concerning.''

''Whether Republican or Democrat, such tactics should be unequivocally condemned by all who value integrity and accountability in politics,'' Mr Eberle said.

Notably, Mr Patel previously served as chief of staff for Fort Bend County Judge KP George from 2018 to 2021, according to his LinkedIn. He also worked for the Department of Justice's Criminal Division in the Public Integrity Section as deputy finance director for a governor and as a legislative staffer for the Texas House of Representatives.