India To Host Next AI Summit: French Presidency

French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Paris:
India will host the next international summit on artificial intelligence after co-hosting with France in Paris on Monday and Tuesday, President Emmanuel Macron's office said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier told attendees in Paris's opulent Grand Palais that India would "be happy to host the next AI summit" on its territory.
