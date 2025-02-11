Advertisement

India To Host Next AI Summit: French Presidency

India will host the next international summit on artificial intelligence after co-hosting with France in Paris on Monday and Tuesday, President Emmanuel Macron's office said.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Paris:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier told attendees in Paris's opulent Grand Palais that India would "be happy to host the next AI summit" on its territory.

