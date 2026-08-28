India To Buy US-Made Javelin Anti-Tank System: What It Is And How it Works

India is set to acquire the Javelin anti-tank weapon system from the US, marking another step-in defence cooperation between the two countries. The system is a single-person portable, medium-range, "fire-and-forget" weapon designed to engage armoured targets.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said the agreement could also create opportunities for greater cooperation and potential co-production between Indian and US defence industries. The exact number of Javelin systems India plans to procure and the value of the deal have not been disclosed.

What Is The Javelin Anti-Tank System?

The FGM-148 Javelin is a portable anti-tank guided missile system developed for the US Army and Marine Corps. This single-man-portable, medium-range anti-tank weapon system is designed to defeat all known and projected threat armor.

The system combines a Command Launch Unit with the missile. The unit, or sight, allows the gunner to observe targets and lock onto them before the missile is launched.

What Does 'Fire-And-Forget' Mean?

One of Javelin's key features is its "fire-and-forget" capability. Once the missile has locked onto its target and is launched, it guides itself towards the target. This means the operator does not need to continuously guide the missile after firing and can immediately move to another position.

This gives the operator greater freedom to take cover or reposition after launch, reducing exposure to enemy counterfire.

How Does Javelin Hit A Tank?

Javelin can use an arched top-attack profile, climbing above the target before striking it from above where the armour is weaker. Javelin can be fired in either top-attack or direct-attack modes.

Can It Be Fired From Inside A Building?

Javelin uses a soft-launch system, allowing it to be fired from enclosed positions such as buildings or bunkers. This gives troops more flexibility in environments where firing from an exposed outdoor position could increase the risk to the operator.

What Can Javelin Be Used Against?

Although primarily designed as an anti-tank weapon, Javelin can be used against a range of targets.

The system is designed to engage armoured vehicles, bunkers and other fortified positions, in addition to main battle tanks. It can also operate during the day, at night and in different weather conditions.

Who Makes The Javelin?

Javelin is produced by the Javelin Joint Venture between Lockheed Martin and RTX (Raytheon) for the US military and international customers. The system entered full-rate production in 1994 and reached its 50,000th delivery in 2021. The weapon has seen combat use in Afghanistan and Iraq, with more than 5,000 engagements.