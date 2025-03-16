Russia's Diplomatic Offensive Ahead Of Raisina Dialogue

The timing is no coincidence. As the Raisina Dialogue - India's significant multilateral conference - takes centre stage, these larger-than-life images push a real-life account of a partnership that has stood the test of time. One that perhaps feels pointed, given the anticipated presence of Ukraine's foreign minister. With the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war looming large in the backdrop, these displays are more than just routine showmanship.

What's interesting to watch is how the Russia-US relationship will unfold in the coming months. With US President Donald Trump - some would say a pragmatist on Russia - pursuing a drastically different policy from the previous administration, global geopolitics is being keenly observed. The Raisina Dialogue is sure to focus on that.

At the same time, the US has been signaling to New Delhi to distance itself from Moscow. In the backdrop of shifting US politics, what happens next in Russia-India-US ties is something many will keenly watch.

Adding to the mix is Russia Today - Moscow's media arm - actively promoting its perspective. The Russian embassy in India has also posted for RT while extending Holi wishes, further reinforcing the message and ensuring that the narrative of India-Russia solidarity resonates loud and clear.

Decades of trusted friendship epitomised across #NewDelhi



These colours signify 🇷🇺🇮🇳 friendship — Happy Holi, India! https://t.co/hMwPiymlFw — Russia in India 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbIndia) March 13, 2025

In a world shaped by shifting alliances, Delhi's streets seem to say: Pay attention - not just to what's happening, but to how it's being framed for public consumption. The display is as important as, perhaps even more so, than the content itself.