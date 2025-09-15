"Attempts To Harm Ties With India Will Fail": Russia Amid Trump's Tariffs

Russia has praised its longstanding "advancing" relations with India amid US President Donald Trump's tariffs on New Delhi over its Russian oil imports, warning that any "attempts to harm" the ties would "fail". The Russian Foreign Ministry also welcomed India's commitment to continue its cooperation with them.

"Frankly, anything else would be hard to imagine. Russia and India relations are steadily and confidently advancing. Any attempt to obstruct this process is destined to fail," the ministry told RT.

According to the ministry, India's approach to its ties with Russia not only "reflects the spirit and traditions of long-standing Russia-India friendship" but also embodies what it called "strategic autonomy in international affairs". Calling the partnership between the two countries "reliable, predictable and strategic", the ministry reportedly said that it is based on "the highest value of sovereignty and the primacy of national interests".

Officials from the Russian Foreign Ministry also noted that India and Russia are engaged in large-scale joint projects across various fields, including civilian and military production, manned space missions, nuclear power, and Indian investments in Russian oil exploration projects, reported RT.

It also reportedly highlighted its cooperation with India on payment systems, expanding the use of national currencies, and creating alternative transport and logistics routes.

The Russian Foreign Ministry's comments came as the US urged the Group of Seven (G7) nations to impose tariffs on India and other countries that are purchasing oil from Russia.

Trump's additional 25 per cent duties on Indian imports took effect on August 27, taking the total tariffs to 50 per cent. The additional penalty soured the relations between long-time friends - a fact admitted by Trump. Amid this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China's Tianjin at the start of this month, shared bonhomie with Russian President Vladimir Putin - showcasing their unity. PM Modi also shared pictures of him shaking hands and hugging the Russian leader on X.

Days later, Trump, however, noted that he and PM Modi would "always be friends", but expressed displeasure over what the PM is "doing" at the moment - referring to India's Russian oil imports. "I'll always be friends with PM Modi. He's a great Prime Minister. I'll always be friends, but I just don't like what he is doing at this particular moment. But India and the United States have a very special relationship. There is nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion," he said.

PM Modi responded to the US President, saying he "fully reciprocates his sentiments". According to the PM, India and the US have a "very positive" global strategic partnership. "Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership," PM Modi said.