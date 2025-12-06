India-Pak, Israel-Iran, Congo War: 5 Major Conflicts Around The World In 2025

The year 2025 witnessed a series of major armed conflicts that reshaped regional security dynamics and tested diplomatic frameworks across the globe. From flashpoints between nuclear-armed neighbours to fast-escalating cross-border wars and long-running insurgencies breaking into open combat, these five conflicts marked some of the most significant military confrontations of the year.

India-Pakistan Crisis (May 7-10, 2025)

Paramedics and police personnel carry an injured tourist at a hospital in Anantnag after Pahalgam attack

Photo Credit: AFP

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated sharply in early May 2025 after India launched missile strikes under Operation Sindoor on May 7 in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 civilians. The strikes targeted Jaish-e-Mohammed facilities in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba infrastructure in Muridke, both located inside Pakistan.

Pakistan also struck back, with the military exchanges lasting four days and ending with a ceasefire on May 10. The confrontation marked the most serious crisis between the two nuclear-armed neighbours in decades, crossing previous thresholds in terms of the scale, reach, and types of military systems used, before eventually shifting to diplomatic engagement.

Israel-Iran War (June 13-24, 2025)

This picture shows a destroyed residential building that was hit in an Israeli strike, in Tehran

Photo Credit: AFP

On June 13, 2025, Israel launched a broad military operation against Iran, striking nuclear facilities, military installations, and regime-linked infrastructure. The offensive followed nearly two years of hostilities between Israel and Iran-aligned extremist groups and came after two direct Israel-Iran confrontations in 2024.

As the conflict intensified, the United States entered the fighting, targeting heavily fortified components of Iran's nuclear programme that Israel lacked the capability to destroy. A ceasefire was announced on June 24, ending twelve days of fighting. Although early violations caused fatalities in both Iran and Israel, the truce held following sustained US pressure.

Thailand-Cambodia Border Conflict (July 24-28, 2025)

Cambodian soldiers standing next to a convoy of multiple rocket launcher along a street in Preah Vihear province

Photo Credit: AFP

Armed clashes erupted on July 24, 2025, along the Thailand-Cambodia border, marking the most violent escalation between the two countries in more than ten years. The fighting stemmed from long-standing disputes over ancient temple complexes, including Preah Vihear and Ta Muen Thom, and surrounding territory affected by unclear colonial-era boundary demarcations.

By July 27, combat had spread across at least 12 locations, resulting in at least 38 deaths and the displacement of more than 300,000 civilians. ASEAN, chaired by Malaysia in 2025, called for an immediate ceasefire, while the UN Security Council convened an emergency session. After mediation by Malaysia and diplomatic backing from the US and China, both sides agreed to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire during talks in Kuala Lumpur on July 28.

Afghanistan-Pakistan Escalation (From October 9, 2025)

Afghan mourners and relatives of victims gather during a mass burial ceremony for nine children and one woman who were killed by a Pakistan air strike

Photo Credit: AFP

The latest flare-up between Afghanistan and Pakistan began on October 9, 2025, after Pakistan conducted an airstrike in Kabul targeting Noor Wali Mehsud, the leader of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The strike followed a TTP attack on Pakistani soldiers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a day earlier.

Afghanistan carried out retaliatory operations days later, killing at least 23 Pakistani soldiers, while at least nine Afghan troops were also reported dead. Both sides issued higher casualty claims. Sporadic ground engagements followed, raising concerns of wider escalation. Islamabad accused Kabul of allowing the TTP to operate from Afghan territory, allegations rejected by Afghan authorities. Later peace talks failed to resolve tensions, though both countries agreed to maintain a fragile ceasefire.

DRC-Rwanda Conflict and the Goma Offensive (From January 23, 2025)

Rwandan President Paul Kagame and Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi attend a peace accord signing ceremony at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace

Photo Credit: AFP

The conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo intensified in January 2025 when M23 rebels, backed by Rwandan forces, launched the Goma offensive. Beginning around January 23, the operation culminated in the capture of Goma-capital of North Kivu province-on January 27, with fighting continuing until the end of the month.

Goma's fall marked the most significant escalation in the Kivu conflict since 2012. The region's instability is rooted in long-running ethnic tensions and competition over mineral wealth, including coltan, tin, and gold. Although a US-brokered peace agreement between the DRC and Rwanda was signed in June and later formalised by both presidents in Washington on December 4, 2025, the deal has failed to halt fighting. M23 forces retained control of large territories, and clashes with Congolese and allied Burundian troops continued soon after the agreement was signed.