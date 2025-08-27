India-Australian Mayor Steps Aside Over Racist Remarks Due To Rash Driving

An Indian-origin administrator has stepped down from his duties as Mayor of an Australian city after he faced a barrage of racist remarks on social media. Pradeep Tiwari, Mayor of Maribyrnong in Victoria, was charged with rash driving. Once the news circulated on the Internet, people targeted not just him but the entire Indian community, according to reports.

Mr Tiwari condemned the racist remarks made about his Indian background and said that it was unfair for people to mock his heritage. "It is very difficult for me to understand why the entire Indian community is being mocked and degraded with racist commentary," he wrote in a Facebook post.

"Racism has no place in our society, and I will continue to call it out whenever it appears," he added.

He said he is currently facing legal proceedings in court, and until then, he will temporarily step aside from his responsibilities as Mayor. He stated that during this time, Mayor Cr. Bernadette Thomas will serve as Acting Mayor.

Even though he has stepped down temporarily as Mayor, he is still a member of the Maribyrnong City Council. He plans to come back to his mayoral role once the legal case and investigation are finished, Mr Tiwari said. "I will return after this short break," he said, adding, "There is still so much to do and so much to achieve for our city and community, and I remain deeply committed to that work."

He apologised to other councillors and the community for any inconvenience caused by his temporary absence but assured everyone that essential council work would continue without interruption.

The Council said this was a personal matter for Mr Tiwari, and the Council respected the legal process underway. "We trust it will be resolved in a timely and appropriate manner. In the interim, Council will not be making any further comment at this time," Maribyrnong City Council said.