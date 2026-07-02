India-Japan Summit 2026 LIVE: As India-Japan ties continue to deepen, NDTV is hosting 'The Indo-Japan Strategic Dialogue', a high-level forum that will bring together policymakers, diplomats, industry leaders and strategic experts to explore avenues for strengthening cooperation across trade, technology, defence and people-to-people exchanges.
The event today will feature prominent voices including Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Daikin India Chairman and Managing Director Kanwal Jeet Jawa, India's Ambassador to Japan Nagma Mallick, Comic Con India founder Jatin Varma, and several other distinguished guests.
Here Are The India-Japan Annual Summit 2026 Live Updates:
India Japan Summit LIVE: Indo-Pacific At Heart Of Today's Geopolitical Conversations
#IndoJapanStrategicDialogue | The Indo-Pacific is at the heart of today's geopolitical conversations.— NDTV (@ndtv) July 1, 2026
Join us for an engaging session as leading policymakers, diplomats and strategic experts come together to discuss the evolving role of the Quad, regional partnerships, and the… pic.twitter.com/vAmrTvvYYz
India Japan Summit LIVE: The Indo-Japan Strategic Dialogue: 12 Years Of Special Strategic Global Partnership
#IndoJapanStrategicDialogue | India & Japan: 12 Years of the Special Strategic Global Partnership— NDTV (@ndtv) July 1, 2026
As India and Japan mark 12 years of their Special Strategic & Global Partnership, what lies ahead for one of the region's most significant alliances?
Join Piyush Goyal, Union… pic.twitter.com/qbr4VLgYEh
India Japan Summit LIVE: The Indo-Japan Strategic Dialogue: From Strategic Partners To Defence Collaborators
#IndoJapanStrategicDialogue | From strategic partners to defence collaborators. As Japan reshapes its defence export policy and India accelerates its Make in India vision, a new chapter in Indo-Japan cooperation is unfolding. Can the two nations move beyond a buyer-seller… pic.twitter.com/g3RTAALU1z— NDTV (@ndtv) July 1, 2026