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India-Japan Summit 2026 LIVE: As India-Japan ties continue to deepen, NDTV is hosting 'The Indo-Japan Strategic Dialogue', a high-level forum that will bring together policymakers, diplomats, industry leaders and strategic experts to explore avenues for strengthening cooperation across trade, technology, defence and people-to-people exchanges.

The event today will feature prominent voices including Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Daikin India Chairman and Managing Director Kanwal Jeet Jawa, India's Ambassador to Japan Nagma Mallick, Comic Con India founder Jatin Varma, and several other distinguished guests.

Here Are The India-Japan Annual Summit 2026 Live Updates: 

Jul 02, 2026 08:04 (IST)
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India Japan Summit LIVE: Indo-Pacific At Heart Of Today's Geopolitical Conversations

Jul 02, 2026 07:58 (IST)
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India Japan Summit LIVE: The Indo-Japan Strategic Dialogue: 12 Years Of Special Strategic Global Partnership

Jul 02, 2026 07:57 (IST)
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India Japan Summit LIVE: The Indo-Japan Strategic Dialogue: From Strategic Partners To Defence Collaborators

Jul 02, 2026 07:54 (IST)
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India Japan Summit LIVE: The Indo-Japan Strategic Dialogue: Shaping The Asia Century

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