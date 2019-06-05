India, China Have No Sense Of Pollution, Cleanliness: Donald Trump

Donald Trump was on a pomp-laden state visit to Britain (File)

US President Donald Trump has yet again attacked other big economies over climate change, claiming countries like India, China and Russia don't have "good" air or water and they don't fulfil their responsibilities towards world's environment. Mr Trump made the remark in an interview to British channel ITV when he was asked about his meeting with UK monarch Prince Charles. The leader, who facilitated his country's unceremonious exit from the Paris Agreement on climate change, also claimed the United States had one of the cleanest climates in the world.

"We (He and Prince Charles) were gonna have a 15 minute chat... and it turned out to be an hour and a half...he did most of the talking. He is really into climate change," he told the interviewer.

"I did say that the United States is among the cleanest climates there are based on all statistics and it is even getting better," he claimed.

He said countries like India, China and Russia didn't have a sense of pollution and cleanliness.

"China, India, Russia, many other nations, they have not very good air, not very good water, and the sense of pollution and cleanliness," he said.

"If you go to certain cities ...I am not gonna name these cities, but I can. If go to certain cities, you can't even breathe," he said adding," They don't do the responsibility."

Donald Trump was on a pomp-laden state visit to Britain and has been feted by the royal family and Britain's political elite. Trump met Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles on Monday and was treated to a banquet at Buckingham Palace.

During the visit, Mr Trump had tea with Prince Charles, who has campaigned for years to raise awareness about the destruction of the environment and the impact of climate change.

Mr Trump had reversed his predecessor Barack Obama's decisions regarding the Paris agreement and pulled the country out of it saying the pact was a bad deal that may or not be renegotiated, adding it punished the United States and was too easy on China, India and Europe.

