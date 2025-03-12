'India Charges 150% Tariff On American Alcohol, Not Helping': White House

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, while lamenting the tariffs imposed by various nations on the United States, referred to the tariffs imposed by India on American alcohol and agricultural products.

While addressing a press briefing on Tuesday (local time), she said that US President Donald Trump believes in reciprocity and wants to have fair and balanced trade practices.

The Press Secretary also accused Canada of "ripping off" the US and Americans "for decades" with its "egregious" rate of tariffs.

Being asked about the timeline for Trump speaking to Canada's Prime Minister-designate Mark Carney, Leavitt responded, "The president is again responding to the fact that Canada has been ripping off the United States of America and hardworking Americans for decades. If you look at the rates of tariffs across the board that Canadians have been imposing on the American people and our workers here, it is egregious."

Leavitt further mentioned the tariffs imposed by India and Japan on different US products. She added that today the US has a President who "actually looks out" for the interests of American businesses and workers.

"In fact, I have a handy dandy chart here that shows not just Canada but the rate of tariffs across the board. If you look at Canada since you brought it up American cheese and butter nearly 300 per cent tariff. You look at India, 150 per cent tariff on American alcohol. Do you think that's helping Kentucky bourbon be exported into India? I don't think so. 100 per cent tariff on agricultural products from India," Leavitt said.

"Look at Japan, tariffing rice, 700 per cent. President Trump believes in reciprocity and it is about...time that we have a president who actually looks out for the interests of American businesses and workers. And all he's asking for at the end of the day are fair and balanced trade practices and unfortunately, Canada has not been treating us very fairly at all over the past several decades," she added.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump said that tariffs against neighbouring countries Mexico and Canada could go higher in the future, Fox News reported. He added that the global community has been ripping off the US for ages.

"I think [the business community could see clarity on tariffs]," he said, addressing CEOs' desire to see predictability for Capital Expenditure spending and shareholder purposes.

"But the tariffs could go up as time goes by, and they may go up..." he added, as per Fox News."For years, globalists have been ripping off the United States. They've been taking money away from the United States, and all we're doing is getting some of it back, and we're going to treat our country fairly," Fox News quoted Trump as saying.

Trump said that the US would get back at the other countries for the same, as per Fox News. "This country has been ripped off from every nation in the world, every company in the world. We've been ripped off at levels never seen before, and what we're going to do is get it back," he said.

Trump has imposed tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China, citing the countries' alleged border control issues leading to fentanyl pouring into the US and killing American citizens, Fox News reported.

Earlier on March 7, Trump delayed tariffs on Mexico and Canada for a short-term period for certain products before the "big one" from April 2. He said he agreed after having "fruitful conversations" with Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum while he slammed Canada for being a "high tariff nation".

Last week, Trump attacked India's tariffs, saying it is "next to impossible to sell anything to India" because of the "high tariffs."

In a nationally televised address, Trump focused on the tariffs his administration will be putting in effect soon. However, he also revealed that India has agreed to slash its tariffs significantly, allegedly because "somebody is finally exposing them for what they have done."

In his remarks at the White House, Trump stated, "India charges us massive tariffs. Massive. You can't even sell anything in India...They have agreed, by the way; they want to cut their tariffs way down now because somebody is finally exposing them for what they have done."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)