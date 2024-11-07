India Cancels Consular Camp In Toronto Over 'Inadequate Security'

Days after the attack on a Hindu temple in Canada's Brampton, the Minister of External Affairs announced the cancellation of consular camps in Toronto over security issues.

Consular camps are routine operations organized by the Indian diplomatic missions in Canada, including the High Commission in Ottawa and the Consulates in Vancouver and Toronto, to assist Indian nationals with various services, such as life certificates.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal today said, "You would have seen the message posted by our consulate in Toronto that they had to cancel the consular camp they were planning to organize over the weekend because they did not receive adequate security or security assurance from the host government."

"That was the reason these consular camps had to be cancelled. As you know, we have a large diaspora in Canada. Many of these people, especially around November and December, need several documents for the continuation of their pensions and other activities here in India. So, this consular camp we do is helpful to the community, to both people of Indian nationality and people of Indian origin who may now be nationals of other countries," Mr Jaiswal said.

The Consulate General of India in Toronto earlier said, "In view of the security agencies conveying their inability to provide minimum security protection to the community camp organizers, the Consulate has decided to cancel some of the scheduled consular camps."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the "deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada" - referring to a shocking incident last week when men breached the gates of a temple in Brampton, Ontario, while the Indian High Commission held a consular camp.

The PM also criticised "cowardly attempts" to intimidate Indian diplomats in that country.

Shortly after the attack on the temple, the Indian High Commission in Ottawa said a consular camp was disrupted.

"We have seen violent disruption today (Nov 3) orchestrated by anti-India elements outside the consular camp. Co-organized with the Hindu Sabha Mandir, Brampton, near Toronto. It is deeply disappointing to see such disruptions being allowed for routine consular work being organized by our Consulates with the fullest cooperation of local co-organizers. We also remain very concerned for the safety of applicants, including Indian nationals, on whose demand such events are organized in the first place," it added.

"Despite these efforts by anti-India elements, our Consulate was able to issue more than 1000 life certificates to the Indian and Canadian applicants. There were also attempts to disrupt similar camps held in Vancouver and Surrey on Nov 2-3," the High Commission said.

"In case any camp is infeasible to be held due to such disruptions, alternative arrangements will be made to render those services, which may unfortunately inconvenience local users of these services," the High Commission said.