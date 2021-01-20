India, Brazil Understand Russia, China Are Threats To Them: Pompeo

Last month, the US imposed sanctions on a number of Russian and Chinese enterprises

In a parting shot against China and Russia, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Tuesday (local time) claimed that India and Brazil have understood that Beijing and Moscow are threats to their people.

"Remember BRICS? Well, thanks to @jairbolsonaro and @narendramodi the B and the I both get that the C and the R are threats to their people," Pompeo tweeted.

Pompeo made the remarks in his parting tweets as US secretary of state. On Wednesday, President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn-in as US President.

BRICS is the acronym coined to associate five major emerging national economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

During the last four years, Pompeo emerged as the Trump administration's vocal critic of Beijing and Moscow.

He took every opportunity to highlight China's human rights abuses of Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities. Pompeo was at the fore of the Trump administration's crackdown on China and Iran.

Last month, the US imposed sanctions on a number of Russian and Chinese enterprises, which, according to Washington, cooperate with the armed forces of the two states.

A total of 58 Chinese organisations and 45 Russian ones have been blacklisted, including the Admiralty Shipyard (part of USC), the United Aircraft Corporation and the Rossiya Special Flight Squadron (the official air carrier of the Russian president and prime minister).