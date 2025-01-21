India Agrees To Take Back 18,000 Nationals From US. Is There A Strategy?

India is taking proactive steps to collaborate with the Trump administration in the United States, aiming to avoid a trade war and strengthen bilateral ties. A significant aspect of this cooperation involves the repatriation of Indian citizens residing illegally in the US. Estimates suggest that around 18,000 Indian migrants are set to be deported, although the actual number could be substantially higher due to the challenges in tracking undocumented individuals, Bloomberg reported.



This move is seen as a strategic effort by India to appease the Trump administration, which has been vocal about its intentions to crack down on illegal immigration. In fact, President Trump has already begun to fulfill his campaign promises, pushing to end birthright citizenship and deploying troops to the US-Mexico border. India hopes that by cooperating on the issue of illegal migration, the Trump administration will reciprocate by protecting legal immigration channels, including student visas and the H-1B program for skilled workers.

India's cooperation on migration issues is also driven by its desire to maintain a strong relationship with the US, which is crucial for its economic and strategic interests. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has been actively engaging with various countries to sign migration agreements, including Taiwan, Saudi Arabia, Japan, and Israel. These agreements aim to promote legal migration and deter illegal migration, while also addressing the issue of labour mobility.

The Indian government's efforts to cooperate with the US on migration issues are also influenced by its concerns about secessionist movements overseas. For instance, the Khalistan movement, which seeks to establish a separate Sikh state on Indian soil, has been a subject of concern for Indian authorities. By taking back illegal migrants, India hopes to disrupt the support networks of such movements and prevent them from gaining traction.

While India's cooperation with the US on migration issues is a positive development, there are concerns about the potential risks and challenges involved. For instance, the deportation of large numbers of Indian migrants could lead to social and economic disruptions in India, particularly if the returnees are not provided with adequate support and rehabilitation. Moreover, there are concerns about the potential impact on India's labour and mobility agreements with other countries, which could be affected by the country's cooperation with the US on migration issues.

In conclusion, India's decision to cooperate with the US on migration issues reflects its desire to maintain a strong relationship with the US and avoid a trade war. While there are potential risks and challenges involved, India's efforts to promote legal migration and deter illegal migration are likely to have a positive impact on its economic and strategic interests.

