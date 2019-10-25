Inadequate Design, Certification To Blame For Boeing 737 Crash, Says Investigation

Design and certification flaws in a flight-control feature of a Boeing 737 plane were partly to blame for the deadly crash of a Lion Air jet last year, Indonesian investigators said Friday.
"The design and certification of (the Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System) was inadequate," the National Transportation Safety Committee said in the report released in Jakarta.
