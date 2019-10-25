Inadequate Design, Certification To Blame For Boeing 737 Crash, Says Investigation

"The design and certification of (the Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System) was inadequate," the National Transportation Safety Committee said in the report released in Jakarta.

World | | Updated: October 25, 2019 14:32 IST
189 passengers and crew were killed when the Lion Air plane crashed into the sea in 2018


Design and certification flaws in a flight-control feature of a Boeing 737 plane were partly to blame for the deadly crash of a Lion Air jet last year, Indonesian investigators said Friday.

"The design and certification of (the Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System) was inadequate," the National Transportation Safety Committee said in the report released in Jakarta.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


