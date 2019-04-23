Delegates Puzzled As Pak PM Imran Khan Talks About "Japan-Germany Border

"On the border region of Germany and Japan, they had joint industries," Imran Khan says in the video

World | | Updated: April 23, 2019 11:57 IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan giving a press conference in Tehran (AFP)


Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan misspoke on Monday while addressing a joint press conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during a visit to Iran. In a video going viral online, he says that the East Asian island nation of Japan shares a border with the European country of Germany.

While giving an example of how two countries set up joint industries at the border region to improve economic ties after the Second World War, he says "On the border region of Germany and Japan, they had joint industries."

It seems like he confused Japan with the European nation of France. After the Second World War, Germany and France signed the Elysee Treaty of friendship which led to economic and military cooperation between the two countries.

Watch Imran Khan's slip of tongue in the video below:

Mr Khan's mixing of historical facts led to some mocking on social media. Among those who trolled him for his comments was Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who called the blooper "embarrassing."

This isn't the first time that Imran Khan has been trolled for getting geographical facts wrong. In December last year, he referred to Africa as an "emerging country".

At that time too, his comments elicited criticism online.



