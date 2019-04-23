Delegates Puzzled As Pak PM Imran Khan Talks About 'Japan-Germany Border

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan giving a press conference in Tehran (AFP)

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan misspoke on Monday while addressing a joint press conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during a visit to Iran. In a video going viral online, he says that the East Asian island nation of Japan shares a border with the European country of Germany.

While giving an example of how two countries set up joint industries at the border region to improve economic ties after the Second World War, he says "On the border region of Germany and Japan, they had joint industries."

It seems like he confused Japan with the European nation of France. After the Second World War, Germany and France signed the Elysee Treaty of friendship which led to economic and military cooperation between the two countries.

Watch Imran Khan's slip of tongue in the video below:

Japan is an island country in East Asia located in the Pacific. Germany is in central Europe. They had the same location during the 2nd World War in which they were allies. But PM Imran thinks otherwise and says so before international audience. pic.twitter.com/aR45Y7T2bP — Syed Talat Hussain (@TalatHussain12) April 22, 2019

Mr Khan's mixing of historical facts led to some mocking on social media. Among those who trolled him for his comments was Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who called the blooper "embarrassing."

???? our Prime Minister thinks that Germany & Japan share a border. How embarrassing, this is what happenes when you @UniofOxford let people in just because they can play cricket. https://t.co/XJoycRsLG9 — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) April 23, 2019

This isn't the first time that Imran Khan has been trolled for getting geographical facts wrong. In December last year, he referred to Africa as an "emerging country".

"Africa is an emerging COUNTRY". Haters gonna hate but my kaptaan knows best, Africa is no continent ???????? pic.twitter.com/TtY7rkW7GZ — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) December 29, 2018

At that time too, his comments elicited criticism online.

