In Video, Russia's Missile Attacks And Ukraine's Hit On Tank: 10 Points

A Russian frigate of the Black Sea fleet was seen firing a salvo of four Kalibr cruise missiles towards targets in Ukraine.

Ukraine also released a video of what it claimed as a direct hit on a Russian tank in an open field. Ukraine has claimed hundreds of Russian tank losses since the start of the invasion in late February.

Ukrainian officials have warned residents in eastern Ukraine that they have a "last chance" to flee before a major Russian offensive expected in the region. "These few days may be the last chance to leave," said Sergiy Gaiday, Governor of Lugansk region, where the city of Severodonetsk is coming under sustained artillery and rocket fire. The head of the neighbouring Donetsk region has vowed to also step up evacuations.

The UN General Assembly will vote today on suspending Russia from the UN Human Rights Council as punishment for invading Ukraine. Russia has warned that expelling it from multilateral forums will make dialogue even more difficult.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on NATO members to provide Kyiv with all the weaponry it needs to fight Russia. "My agenda is very simple. It has only three items on it. It's weapons, weapons, and weapons," Mr Kuleba told journalists at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Ukraine accused its neighbour and Kremlin-ally Hungary of appeasing Russian aggression and undermining EU unity on sanctions in the wake of Viktor Orban's re-election as Prime Minister. Mr Orban said he is prepared to pay for Russian gas in rubbles, a demand of Vladimir Putin's that was rejected by the West. Mr Orban has also offered to host peace talks.

US President Joe Biden denounced the killing of Ukrainian civilians in the town of Bucha allegedly by Russian troops as "major war crimes". Ukrainian officials warned other areas may have suffered worse, including nearby Borodianka. "Locals talk about how planes came in during the first days of the war and fired rockets at them from low altitudes," Ukraine's Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky told local media.

The French government has summoned Russia's ambassador to Paris in protest after his embassy posted a photo on Twitter claiming to show a Ukrainian "film set" used to stage civilian killings in Bucha. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called the tweet "obscene".

The United States yesterday announced sanctions on two of Mr Putin's daughters, saying family members are known to hide the Russian President's wealth. It also declared "full blocking" sanctions on Russia's largest public and private financial institutions, Sberbank and Alfa Bank, and said all new US investments in Russia are now prohibited.