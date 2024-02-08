In These Countries, Companies Can't Disturb Staff After Office Hours

The move echoes similar measures in France, Spain, and Belgium

Australia is set to join the ranks of countries granting workers the right to disconnect after office hours, following the lead of several European nations. The proposed legislation, part of a broader industrial relations bill by the center-left Labor government, could pass as early as this week, marking a significant shift in workplace dynamics.

Under the proposed amendment, Australian employees would gain the right to refuse monitoring, reading, or responding to employer contacts outside working hours, unless such refusal is deemed unreasonable. Disputes related to after-hours contact could be escalated to Australia's Fair Work Commission for resolution.

The move echoes similar measures in France, Spain, and Belgium, where right-to-disconnect laws aim to protect employees from unreasonable intrusion into their personal time. Lawyers argue that this legislation is essential in the modern era, particularly with the rise of hybrid and remote work arrangements.

In Europe, countries like Italy, Belgium, Spain, Ireland, and Portugal have already implemented right-to-disconnect laws, each with its specific nuances. For example, Belgium applies the right to government workers, while Portugal's laws target companies with more than ten employees, imposing fines for violations.

Canada's Ontario province and Australia's Queensland state have also introduced digital disconnection rights for teachers.

In the United States and India, the debate around the right to disconnect has not gained widespread traction. From Argentina to Luxembourg, countries are navigating the balance between employer demands and employee well-being, recognising the changing nature of work in the 21st century.