In Talks, Myanmar Assures Its Land Will Not Be Used For Action Against India

India and Myanmar have decided to enhance cooperation in tackling terror threats, insurgency, drugs, cross-border crimes, etc. In addition, both nations have reiterated their commitment to ensuring stability in the border area, which remains sensitive.

This decision has come after the 23rd National Level Meeting between the two countries held in New Delhi on July 7 and 8. On the Indian side, the meeting was led by Govind Mohan (Home Secretary), whereas on the Myanmar side, Min Thu was leading the Myanmar delegation.

An important assurance given by the country to India is that no action will be undertaken against the interests of India from Myanmar territory. This assumption gains relevance in the light of security concerns in northeast India and developments across the border.

The two nations held detailed discussions on security cooperation and the review of progress made through bilateral mechanisms. The officials dwelt on a number of issues like terrorism, insurgent activities, drugs, arms smuggling, human trafficking, wildlife crimes, cybercrime, organised crime, etc.

India highlighted Myanmar's significance to India's foreign policy and security in its Neighbourhood First and Act East policies and the vision of MAHASAGAR to promote regional security and prosperity.

Both sides emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the border region.

India and Myanmar have agreed to enhance intelligence sharing and coordination of activities between their respective security agencies. Efforts towards capacity building and training were also discussed as part of efforts to counter emerging security threats.

The two sides also held discussions on the progress of connectivity projects connecting India with Southeast Asia. They agreed on the necessity of expediting the implementation of the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project and the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway, which are important projects for increasing trade and connectivity in the region.

The meeting ended on a positive note with both sides being satisfied with the results and agreeing to continue engagement on the same lines.