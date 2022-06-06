In Pics: The Many Moods Of Prince Louis

Prince Louis has been going viral through the jubilee celebrations of Queen Elizabeth II for his playfulness.

The pictures are getting all the love on social media. AFP

Prince Louis stole the show at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth's reign with his quirky expressions and super-cute gestures.

955oj68

In the royal box, Prince Charles kept his four-year-old grandson entertained, bouncing him on his knees to the rhythm of the music.

r0fa1lo8

Prince Louis was also seen with mother Catherine, making goofy faces and having a gala time.

tkh6td98

vbtk7hlg

.