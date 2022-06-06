In Pics: The Many Moods Of Prince Louis

The pictures are getting all the love on social media. AFP

Prince Louis stole the show at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth's reign with his quirky expressions and super-cute gestures.

In the royal box, Prince Charles kept his four-year-old grandson entertained, bouncing him on his knees to the rhythm of the music.

Prince Louis was also seen with mother Catherine, making goofy faces and having a gala time.

The little one has been going viral through the jubilee celebrations for his playfulness.

The pictures showing him making funny faces are getting all the love on social media.