In Pics: Auroras Seen In Unlikely Locations Globally 2nd Time This Year

People across time zones, in several parts of the world ranging from London to Ladakh, were mesmerized to catch a glimpse of the rare celestial phenomenon, Aurora Borealis on Thursday.

For the second time this year, vibrant auroras, which are normally reserved for polar regions, illuminated the skies at latitudes beyond the polar extremes.

Photo Credit: AFP

Northern lights were spotted over the Baltic Sea close to Kiel, northern Germany, on Thursday night.

As reported by AFP, the northern lights were triggered by a coronal mass ejection (CME) from the Sun earlier in the week. This event marked a significant geomagnetic storm.

Photo Credit: AFP

The stunning display of colours was also seen in the southern hemisphere. The above picture shows how it looked from over a dairy farm in Lincoln, on the outskirts of the city of Christchurch in New Zealand.

Photo Credit: AFP

Haraldsted Lake near Ringsted, Denmark was also there among the regions where the northern lights were seen.