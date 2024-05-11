Glimpses Of Northern Lights After Strongest Solar Storm In 2 Decades

Northern lights or aurora borealis illuminate the night sky over Vienna during a geomagnetic storm

The northern lights made a stunning appearance across the world on Friday after the most powerful solar storm in more than two decades struck Earth.

The colourful display, also known as the aurora borealis, was seen in most parts of Europe.

The northern lights also illuminated the night sky over some parts of the US, Canada, and Australia.

People stop along a country road near London, Ontario to watch the Northern lights

Northern lights during a solar storm over the National Monument of Scotland in Edinburgh

These spectacular celestial light shows were attributed to an "extreme" geomagnetic storm that struck Earth on Friday.

Northern lights seen over Ohio during a geomagnetic storm

Authorities had also notified satellite operators, airlines and the power grid to take precautionary steps for potential disruptions caused by changes to Earth's magnetic field.

Social media was also lit up with many users posting their pictures of auroras.

A user posted a picture of herself and her cat watching the beautiful view.

“I can't believe I now have a pic of me and my cat admiring the northern lights in my own garden???” she wrote.

i can't believe i now have a pic of me and my cat admiring the northern lights in my own garden??? pic.twitter.com/gVMzeNTOGO — ???????????????? (@k1k1cat) May 10, 2024

A user from Tuscany, Italy, called it an “unbelievable moment.”

I captured the northern lights over Tuscany, Italy tonight. Unbelievable moment. pic.twitter.com/bXi1YcSjCn — Shane Ware (@shanew21) May 11, 2024

Another user, from the North West of France, posted a thread of images and said that this was the "most insane" thing she had ever seen in her life.

GUYS THIS IS INSANE

IM AT MY PARENTS HOUSE IN THE NORTH WEST OF FRANCE

AND THERE ARE NORTHERN LIGHTS

HERE

THIS IS THE MOST INSANE AND BEAUTIFUL THING IVE EVER SEEN IN MY LIGE pic.twitter.com/2cGVI83QNy — Rine ⁷ (@rinee_rin) May 10, 2024

According to another post, the Northern Lights were visible across Russia, particularly in the Moscow region, as well as in Saratov and Voronezh, and extending into southern Siberia.

Northern lights are visible in a large area of Russia, including the Moscow region, as well as in the Saratov and Voronezh regions and in southern Siberia. pic.twitter.com/7dC5pg0MWz — Volcaholic ???? (@volcaholic1) May 10, 2024

“Colour me stunned,” read a caption of someone who posted a video clip of the phenomenon.

Ok.... Did not expect this tonight. Colour me stunned.



Even better was someone playing "in the air tonight" really loudly. "I've been waiting for this moment, all my life..."#aurora#solarstorm#NorthernLights#skinnerskitchenpic.twitter.com/n7tVnSHFHe — Tippers (@talktotippers) May 10, 2024

Another observer said it was “rare to see pink in the northern lights” and claimed that those who saw this beautiful view were “very, very lucky.”

I don't think people realise how rare it is to see pink in the northern lights. Those of us who saw the #aurora in England tonight are very very lucky. pic.twitter.com/RQqVzhv2C1 — Emily♡ (@ItsEmilyKaty) May 11, 2024

Someone else posted a couple pictures, writing, “I'm actually in tears I thought I'd never get to see the northern lights.”

Guys I'm actually in tears I thought I'd never get to see the northern lights ???????? pic.twitter.com/kk8unLfhwE — Jimin's Toof (B-ChimChim) Semi-IA (@ForeverPurple07) May 11, 2024

A user from North Georgia joined in, sharing stunning pictures of the aurora borealis.

North Georgia reporting in: WE HAVE NORTHERN LIGHTS ???????? pic.twitter.com/tsfSH7Bn69 — Kate ???? (@katebomb) May 11, 2024

The northern lights are usually visible in regions located closer to the Earth's magnetic poles like Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, and Alaska.