In Pics: Queen's Coffin Leaves Buckingham Palace, Hundreds Pay Respects

King Charles led the solemn procession

King Charles, his sons Princes William and Harry, were part of a solemn procession today to take Queen Elizabeth's procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. Huge crowds gathered in central London to pay their respects to the Queen who died last week. She was 96.

Crowds gather along the Mall ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II.

The queen's eldest son and successor King Charles III, his heir Prince William and youngest son Prince Harry followed the coffin on foot.

Lying on a gun carriage, covered by the Royal Standard flag and with the Imperial State Crown placed on a cushion on top alongside a wreath of flowers, the coffin bearing Elizabeth's body began a slow, sombre procession from her palace home to Westminster Hall, where it will lie in state for four days.

Big Ben tolled and guns were fired at one-minute intervals from Hyde Park as a military band played funeral marches from Beethoven, Mendelssohn and Chopin.

Elizabeth's coffin was flown back London late on Tuesday from Scotland, where it had been since her death at her Scottish summer holiday home Balmoral Castle, with tens of thousands of people lined the 22 km route in driving rain.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex is driven behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth.

Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales are driven behind the Queen's Coffin.

As many as 750,000 mourners are expected to walk through Westminster Hall to pay their final respects.