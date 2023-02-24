In Pics: How The World Marked Russia-Ukraine War Anniversary

A giant peace sign is formed with candles in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.

A year has passed since Russian President Vladimir Putin stunned the world by sending troops across the border into Ukraine, a move widely perceived as punishment for Kyiv's pivot to the West.

On a day that President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a message of defiance, saying "that 2023 will be the year of our victory", several countries marked the day with vigils and lit up monuments to show support.

In Russia, fireworks burst behind cathedrals of the Novodevichy Convent during an event marking "Defender of the Fatherland Day" in Moscow.

In Tokyo, people took part in a candlelight vigil outside UN University to mark the one year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A Russian T-72 tank destroyed in Ukraine is installed in front of Russia's embassy in Berlin on February 24, 2023. Berlin's landmark Brandenburg Gate is seen in the background.

The Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London is decorated with 461 paper angels, one for each child that has died in the past year according to the official statistics.

The Eiffel Tower was lit in the colours of the Ukrainnian flag in a show of support to Ukraine, one year after Russia launched a military invasion on the country, in Paris.

Teddy bears and toys, representing children abducted following the war in Ukraine, are seen on the ground during an event organised by Avaaz NGO and Ukranian refugees at the Rond-point Schuman in Brussels.

A light installation by Swiss artist Gerry Hofstetter is projected on the main Post Office building in Kyiv.

In Kazakhstan, people lay flowers at a monument of Ukrainian poet, writer, artist, public and political figure Taras Shevchenko in a show of support to Ukraine in Almaty.

An artist in India works on paintings to pay tribute to war victims.

A man in Germany is dressed in the colors of Ukraine and wearing white wings is pictured in front of a Russian T-72 tank destroyed in Ukraine that is installed close to Russia's embassy in Berlin.

"On February 24, millions of us made a choice. Not a white flag, but the blue and yellow one. Not fleeing, but facing. Resisting and fighting. It was a year of pain, sorrow, faith, and unity. And this year, we remained invincible. We know that 2023 will be the year of our victory," Zelensky said today.

Mr Zelensky has been instrumental in garnering financial and military aid from around the world to sustain Ukrainian defences. The US has promised millions worth of weaponry, including artillery ammunition, anti-armour systems and air defence radars, to Ukraine.