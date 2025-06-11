In Pics: Everything You Need To Know About Los Angeles Protests

Dozens of people have been arrested in Los Angeles after days of violent protests. The protests began on Friday after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers carried out raids in areas of the city with prominent Latino populations.

People began gathering after federal immigration officers arrested large groups of unauthorised immigrants in areas with large Latino populations.

Residents responded to arrests with chants and egg-throwing, prompting law enforcement to disperse the crowd.

Forces used pepper spray and nonlethal ammunition to disperse the crowd.

Protests have been going on for five days, spreading downtown and to the heavily Latino suburb of Paramount.

The Trump administration has deployed nearly 700 Marines and over 4,000 National Guard troops in the Los Angeles area.

Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass has imposed a partial curfew to tackle looting and violence during protests.

Protests against immigration raids have spread from Los Angeles to New York to multiple cities in Texas.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, said Donald Trump's shock militarisation of the city was the behaviour of "a tyrant, not a president."