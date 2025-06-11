In Pics: Everything You Need To Know About Los Angeles Protests

Dozens of people have been arrested in Los Angeles after days of violent protests.
Dozens of people have been arrested in Los Angeles after days of violent protests. The protests began on Friday after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers carried out raids in areas of the city with prominent Latino populations.
People began gathering after federal immigration officers arrested large groups of unauthorised immigrants in areas with large Latino populations.
California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, said Donald Trump's shock militarisation of the city was the behaviour of "a tyrant, not a president."
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world