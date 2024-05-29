In Pics: Death, Destruction At Rafah Camp After Overnight Israeli Strikes

Israel's fresh attack on the south Gazan city of Rafah has sparked global outcry after over 45 people were killed in overnight strikes that hit Palestinian relief camps.

Chaotic scenes were witnessed as the strikes set fire to Palestinian tents, burning occupants to death and leaving numerous others severely injured. Witnesses recount seeing charred bodies and burned limbs as the victims' cries filled the air.

"People are currently inside their homes because anyone who moves is being shot at by Israeli drones," a resident told news agency AFP. The Israeli army has claimed the strikes targeted two Hamas operatives in the compound and the resulting inferno was caused by "unforeseen circumstances". Israeli Army's spokesperson denied the strikes led to the fire, claiming ammunition stored in the compound by Hamas sparked the flames.

While US President Joe Biden warned Israel against a major military operation in Rafah, his administration said Israel's latest strike did not cross US's red lines.

Rafah residents told news agency AFP that "throughout the night, the bombing didn't stop, with air and artillery fire and vehicles advancing to the west" of the city.

#AllEyesOnRafah began trending on social media in the wake of the deadly inferno as several celebrities shared messages of support.

Rafah is the last place of refugee for Palestinians fleeing the Israeli onslaught. Gazans in the north were told to evacuate to the south before Israel's military invasion. After conducting operations in central Gaza and the southern city of Khan Yunis, Israel has bombed Rafah where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are living in relief camps.

The war in Gaza began after Hamas's October 7 attack on southern Israel, which resulted in the deaths of more than 1,170 people, mostly civilians. Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed at least 36,096 people in Gaza.