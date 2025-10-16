In Pics: A Look At Mongolian President's 4-Day Visit To India

Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa arrived in New Delhi on Monday on a four-day State visit to India during. He was received by Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) at the airport.

On October 11, the Foreign Ministry had announced his official visit to India from October 13-16.

Here's a look at President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa's visit to India in pictures.

He was accorded a Guard of Honour and a ceremonial welcome at the airport.

Photo Credit: X/@osint1117

On his arrival, President Ukhnaa laid a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat.

Photo Credit: X/@IndiainMongolia

On Tuesday, Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa met PM Modi to hold wide-ranging talks.

Photo Credit: X/@IndiainMongolia

He also met Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chair C P Radhakrishnan to discuss various aspects of bilateral ties.

Photo Credit: X/@IndiainMongolia

Khurelsukh Ukhnaa met President Droupadi at Rashtrapati Bhavan. He and his delegation were accorded a warm welcome.

Photo Credit: X/@IndiainMongolia

President Murmu also hosted a banquet in the Mongolian President's honour.

Photo Credit: X/@IndiainMongolia

PM Modi and Mongolian President planted a sapling at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

Photo Credit: X/@IndiainMongolia

Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa concluded his 4-day state visit to India on Thursday (October 16).