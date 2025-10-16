In Pics: A Look At Mongolian President's 4-Day Visit To India

On October 11, the Foreign Ministry had announced his official visit to India from October 13-16.
- Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa arrived in New Delhi for a four-day State visit on Monday
- He was received by Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol and given a ceremonial welcome
- President Ukhnaa laid a wreath at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial at Rajghat on arrival
Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa arrived in New Delhi on Monday on a four-day State visit to India during. He was received by Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) at the airport.
Here's a look at President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa's visit to India in pictures.
Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa concluded his 4-day state visit to India on Thursday (October 16).
