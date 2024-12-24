In Message To Christians, Benjamin Netanyahu Vows To Fight 'Forces Of Evil'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday acknowledged what he described as the steadfast support of Christians worldwide for Israel's fight against the "forces of evil".

Christians in Israel and the Palestinian territories were preparing for a somber wartime Christmas for the second consecutive year, with the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip casting a shadow over the season.

"You've stood by our side resiliently, consistently, forcefully as Israel defends our civilisation against barbarism," PM Netanyahu said in a video message to Christians across the world.

"We seek peace with all those who wish peace with us, but we will do whatever is necessary to defend the one and only Jewish state, the repository and the source of our common heritage.

"Israel leads the world in fighting the forces of evil and tyranny, but our battle is not yet over. With your support, and with God's help, I assure you, we shall prevail," PM Netanyahu said.

The war in Gaza, which erupted on October 7, 2023 following a deadly Hamas attack on Israel, has significantly impacted the Christian communities in Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Israel's subsequent military campaign in Gaza has killed at least 45,317 people, a majority of them civilians, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory. The figures are considered reliable by the United Nations.

Israel is home to approximately 185,000 Christians, accounting for about 1.9 percent of the population, with Arab Christians comprising nearly 76 percent of the community, according to data from the country's Central Bureau of Statistics.

According to Palestinian officials, about 47,000 Christians reside in the Palestinian territories, including the Gaza Strip.

