In Meeting With Chinese Foreign Minister, Ajit Doval Calls For Countering Terrorism

In an oblique reference to Pakistan's support to cross-border terrorist activities, NSA Ajit Doval on Monday emphasised the need to counter terrorism in all its forms for regional peace and stability during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing.

Mr Doval's call for countering terrorism comes nearly a month-and-a-half after India carried out precision strikes on nine terror infrastructures in Pakistani territories early on May 7 in response to the horrific Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 civilians.

NSA Doval is visiting China to attend a conclave of top national security officials of the member nations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), an influential regional grouping focused on security related issues.

Mr Doval and Mr Wang also deliberated on various aspects of India-China relations amid efforts by the two sides to rebuild the ties that came under severe strain following the eastern Ladakh border standoff.

Both sides reviewed recent developments in India-China relations and underscored the need to promote the overall development of the ties, including by fostering greater people to people engagement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said "The NSA also emphasized the need to counter terrorism in all its forms and manifestations to maintain overall peace and stability in the region," it said.

The remarks are also seen as an indirect message to China to put pressure on its all-weather ally Pakistan to take action against terror outfits operating from its soil.

Wang noted that China-India relations have made some positive progress and it is essential that both sides further enhance communication, build mutual trust, and work toward resolving practical issues, according to Chinese envoy to India Xu Feihong.

"Only when the dragon and elephant dance together can there be a win-win outcome. China and India should properly handle sensitive issues and maintain peace and tranquillity in the border regions," Xu said in a social media post.

"Doval said that India is willing to strengthen collaboration with China in multilateral fields and fully supports China's role as the rotating presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in hosting a successful summit," the envoy said.

"As two major Asian nations, India and China can make even greater contributions to the international community," he added.

The MEA said Mr Doval and Wang also exchanged views on other bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.

"The NSA noted that he looked forward to meeting with Wang Yi in India at a mutually convenient date for the 24th round of the Special Representative (SR) talks," it said.

China is hosting the SCO conclave in its capacity as the current chair of the grouping.

The military standoff in eastern Ladakh began in May 2020 and a deadly clash at the Galwan Valley in June that year resulted in a severe downturn in ties between the two neighbours.

The face-off effectively ended following completion of the disengagement process from the last two friction points of Demchok and Depsang under an agreement finalised on October 21 last year.

In December, NSA Doval visited Beijing and held talks with Wang under the framework of Special Representatives (SR) dialogue on the boundary dispute.

The decision to revive the SR mechanism and other such dialogue formats was taken at a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan on October 23.

The Modi-Xi meeting came two days after India and China firmed up a disengagement pact for Depsang and Demchok.

