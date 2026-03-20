In Matching Outfits, Kim Jong Un Tries New Battle Tank With Daughter Ju Ae

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and daughter Ju Ae tried out the country's new battle tank in large-scale military drills, state media reported on Friday, in the latest sign that she was being groomed as his heir.

Photos released by state media showed a chuffed-looking Kim sitting on top of the moving tank in his trademark leather jacket as the teenage Ju Ae's head popped out of a hatch during the exercises on Thursday.

The drills at the Pyongyang Training Base No. 60 involved armoured units firing anti-tank missiles while rear sub-units targeted simulated enemy drones and helicopters, clearing the way for infantry and tanks, the Korean Central News Agency said.

Kim Jong Un and daughter Kim Ju Ae observing the tactical drill of infantrymen and tankmen's sub-units.

According to KCNA, the tank possesses advanced mobility, firepower, and defensive systems, including protection against missiles and drones.

"Watching with great pleasure the tanks violently make a charge, shaking the earth, he (Kim) expressed satisfaction that the majestic scene of tanks imposingly advancing forward represents the inherent bravery and pluck of our army," the agency reported.

The drill comes amid heightened regional tensions, following recent North Korean missile tests and just-concluded springtime military exercises by South Korea and the United States.

'Designated successor'

The Kim family has ruled North Korea with an iron grip for decades, and a cult of personality surrounding their "Paektu bloodline" dominates daily life in the isolated country.

In February, South Korea's national intelligence service said that Ju Ae, thought to be in her early teens, has been clearly "designated as a successor" to her father.

This perception has been stoked by a string of recent high-profile outings including watching a test of nuclear-capable rocket launchers last weekend and firing a pistol last week.

Pyongyang's state media released an image of Ju Ae firing what looked like a pistol with one eye closed, flames shooting from the muzzle of the gun.

Ju Ae was publicly introduced to the world only in 2022 when she accompanied her father to an intercontinental ballistic missile launch.

Before then, the only confirmation of her existence was from former NBA star Dennis Rodman, who visited the North in 2013.

Ju Ae has drawn attention for her taste in luxury fashion, appearing in Gucci sunglasses and wearing a Cartier watch.

At other times, she has mirrored her father's distinctive style, wearing matching leather jackets and dark glasses.

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