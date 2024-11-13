In Major Push For Nuclear Power, India Asks States To Set Up Reactors

India has ambitious plans to set up nuclear reactors across the country, especially in states where thermal power plants have either completed its life, or where access to coal is a challenge.

With its focus on clean energy, India aims to reduce its dependence fossil fuels, and for this, the central government has now asked states to set up nuclear power plants.

India's Power Minister, Manohar Lal, on Tuesday chaired the Conference of Power Ministers of States & Union Territories where he asked states that are distant from coal resources to set up nuclear-based power plants. The move has also been made keeping in mind the rapidly-growing demand for electricity in the country.

In the Union Budget, the central government had proposed to partner with private investors to set up small-scale nuclear reactors to meet its growing energy demands.

"States should consider setting up nuclear power plants at the sites where coal-based thermal power plants have completed their life," the Union Minister told state governments as per a statement issued by the Centre.

The minister also asked states to identify power utilities and list them on the stock exchange to meet its investment targets in the power sector. Asking states to ramp up its renewable energy capacity, the minister emphasised on the need to improve transmission systems in order to achieve that.

Many foreign power plant builders have stayed away from building atomic and nuclear plants in India because of stringent laws over compensation as well as very strict rules and regulations imposed by New Delhi in the event of an accident, mishap or leak.

India currently has 24 nuclear power plants in operation. All of them are run and maintained by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited or NPCIL, which comes under the Department of Atomic Energy. NPCIL is a government-owned public sector undertaking or PSU, headquartered in Mumbai.

India's current power generation from nuclear plants is around 8 gigawatt. New Delhi has ambitious plans to increase this to more than 20 gigawatt by 2032.

Being the only G20 nation to achieve its climate goals ahead of its deadline, India aims to add 500 gigawatt of renewable energy to its grid by 2030. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also pledged to make India a nation with net-zero carbon emission by 2070.

