In Jerusalem, Hundreds Of Empty Beds, Cribs Wait For Hostages Taken By Hamas

Members of Kibbutz Nir Oz who were at the epicentre of Hamas's attack have set up 239 empty beds in Safra Square in Jerusalem, showcasing the number of hostages currently held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The beds of different sizes have been set up in the Safra Square in Jerusalem, arranged with personal items so that one could feel the absence of people that Hamas has kidnapped since its attack on Israel.

"The families have demanded that the Israeli government take immediate action to bring back all the hostages, missing soldiers and civilians," Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum headquarters said in a press release.

"Holding them captive in Hamas is a crime against humanity," according to the press release.

The exhibit of empty beds in Safra Square in Jerusalem remains open to the public until November 1 afternoon. Following this, the beds and equipment will be donated to families from the Gaza envelope, according to the Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum headquarters press release.

Members of Kibbutz Nir Oz said that a quarter of Kibbutz Nir Oz is not with them, as 80 Kibbutz members have been murdered or kidnapped. Survivors of the attack and families of the missing and hostages came to the exhibit and held a moment of silence next to the empty beds.

The exhibit was a collaboration between artist Eran Webber and strategist Vered Huri, according to the press release. Kibbutz members have worked with hundreds of volunteers from all over the country who contributed and helped set up the exhibit.

On Tuesday, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that the number of hostages believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza is up to 240. He said 315 IDF soldiers have died since Hamas' attack in Israel on October 7, CNN reported.

On Monday, the IDF completed its first successful hostage extrication since October 7. The IDF rescued an Israeli soldier who was abducted by Hamas.

Taking to X, IDF stated, "She is home. PVT Megidish was abducted by Hamas on October 7. Tonight, she was released during ground operations. Ori is now home with her family."

