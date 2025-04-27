In Iran President's Call With PM Modi Over Pahalgam, Mention of Gandhi, Nehru

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Iran's President Pezeshkian condemned the recent terror attack in India. He called for regional cooperation to combat terrorism in a call with PM Modi. The attack in Pahalgam killed 26 tourists and shocked the global community.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that left 26 tourists dead last week. In a call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, the President said Iran "categorically condemns such inhumane acts of terrorism" and has emphasised the need for regional cooperation to confront terrorism.

The massacre of the civilians last week is one of the biggest terror attacks in India in decades, which has left the world shocked. Since then, condolences and calls to unite in the fight against terrorism have poured in from across the world.

Expressing support to India, Pezeshkian highlighted the need to "eradicate the roots of terrorism".

"These tragic events amplify the shared responsibility of all countries in the region and compel the regional states to eradicate the roots of terrorism through empathy, solidarity, and close cooperation, ensuring lasting peace and tranquility for the nations in the region," the President said.

He also referred to the legacy of India's founding fathers - Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru - and called them "messengers of peace and friendship".

"Referencing the valuable legacy of renowned Indian leaders, the president noted that Iran holds the Indian nation and its prominent figures, such as Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru - who were messengers of peace, friendship, and coexistence - in high regard. The President also expressed hope that this spirit will remain in India's relations with all countries," the Iranian embassy in India said.

Pezeshkian also expressed hope for expanding trade and infrastructure cooperation between India and Iran. He said the development of Chabahar Port in Iran can help in boosting strategic interactions in the region between India, Iran, and Russia. The port developed by India is considered a gateway to golden opportunities for trade with Central Asian countries.

The Iranian President also invited PM Modi to Tehran to discuss ways to strengthen collaboration.

During the call, PM Modi appreciated Iran's sympathy over the terror attack. He also expressed "deep sorrow" over the massive explosion at Iran's largest commercial port - Shahid Rajaee Port - that left 14 people dead yesterday, and conveyed India's readiness to help Iran.

The Prime Minister, who met the Iranian President a few months ago in Kazan during the BRICS summit, said his government fully agrees with Tehran over the need for unity and cooperation of all the countries in the region, the Iranian embassy said. He also emphasised the need for a diplomatic solution to the differences between Iran and the US.

PM Modi "praised Iran's constructive role in fostering peace and security, adding that India supports the Islamic Republic's efforts to enhance regional and international stability. The prime minister further emphasized the need for a diplomatic solution to differences, including those between Iran and the United States," the embassy said.

A day earlier, Iran had offered to mediate between India and Pakistan as tensions simmered between the two neighbours in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack. Describing both countries as "brotherly neighbours", Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi had said Tehran was ready to help defuse tensions in the region.