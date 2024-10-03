In Historic Move, UK Gives Up Sovereignty Of Chagos Islands To Mauritius, Keeps Military Base In Diego Garcia

Britain today said it will give up sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, but will keep its strategic joint military base with the US in Diego Garcia.

"Following two years of negotiation, this is a seminal moment in our relationship and a demonstration of our enduring commitment to the peaceful resolution of disputes and the rule of law," the UK and Mauritius said in a joint statement today.

Negotiations have been conducted in a constructive and respectful manner, as equal sovereign states, on the basis of international law, and with the intention of resolving all outstanding issues between the United Kingdom and Mauritius concerning the Chagos Archipelago, including those relating to its former inhabitants, they said in the statement.

The political agreement is subject to the finalisation of a treaty and supporting legal instruments, which both sides have committed to complete as quickly as possible. Under the terms of this treaty, the UK will agree that Mauritius is sovereign over the Chagos Archipelago, including Diego Garcia.

"In resolving all outstanding issues between the United Kingdom and Mauritius, the treaty will open a new chapter in our shared history, one which will continue to be based on mutual respect and trust as close Commonwealth partners committed to the security and prosperity of the Indian Ocean Region. In reaching today's political agreement, we have enjoyed the full support and assistance of our close partners, the United States of America and the Republic of India," the joint statement said.

Britain has been under pressure for decades to hand over the Indian Ocean islands but has resisted because of the Diego Garcia base, a key installation used to help US operations across the Indian Ocean and Gulf regions.

"For the first time in more than 50 years, the status of the base will be undisputed and legally secure," the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said.

US President Joe Biden hailed the continuation of the Diego Garcia base on the largest island in the chain and was used during the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

"I applaud the historic agreement and conclusion of the negotiations," President Biden said in a White House statement, adding that the site "plays a vital role in national, regional, and global security".

Britain decided in 1965 to separate the islands from its then colony of Mauritius and set up a military base there, which it leased to the US. In doing so, it evicted thousands of Chagos islanders who have since mounted a series of legal claims for compensation in the British courts.

Mauritius has claimed the archipelago -- renamed British Indian Ocean Territory -- since its independence in 1968. Mauritius Foreign Minister called the announcement of the accord "a day to remember" and a "seminal moment" in his country's relationship with Britain.

International calls for Britain to hand over one of its last remaining overseas territories have grown in recent years.

In 2019, the International Court of Justice asked Britain to hand over the remote islands. The same year, the UN General Assembly also voted for Britain to withdraw.

