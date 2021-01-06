In Germany's New Law, Women Mandatory On Companies' Boards

Listed companies with 4 executives must appoint at least one woman. (Representational)

German listed companies must include women on their executive boards as part of a landmark bill agreed by the country's coalition government Wednesday after voluntary efforts failed to close a gender gap.

Listed companies with four executives or more must appoint at least one woman to their boards, according to a draft law to be voted on by parliament.

The law sends "a very strong signal", Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht said, urging corporations to "take advantage of the opportunity presented by highly qualified women".

