In Exchange For Cigarette, US Man Admits To Hiding Drug Dealer's Severed Head In Fridge For 2 Years

The 45-year-old opened up about the grisly crime in exchange for a cigarette.

A 45-year-old man in the United States admitted this week that he killed a sex offender during a dispute over drugs and then stashed his severed head in the freezer of his apartment in New York for nearly two years. According to the New York Post, Nicholas McGee is currently in custody in Virginia on an identity fraud case. He told the cops that he committed the crime in March 2022. He also revealed that before killing the sex offender, identified as Kawsheen Gelzer, he told him that deserved to be killed.

The 45-year-old opened up about the grisly crime in exchange for a cigarette. As per the Post, he told the cops that in Gelzer's dying breath, he simply asked "why". "Because you're a piece of s-t! And I'm sick of you!" McGee said in response. In the hour-long interview, McGee also admitted that he sliced up Gelzer's body while sharing a bottle of vodka with his wife, Heather Stines, 45, and then sifted through his pockets for the drugs and smoked them.

Last month, Ms Stines told cops that her husband was responsible for murder after he and Gelzer got into a fight over drugs. McGee told the cops that the alleged murder took place on March 22, 2022. Police initially thought the murder happened on Aug-Sep 2023 as Gelzer was reported missing in August 2023.

As per the Post, McGee described himself as the victim, who was upset with the dealer for not handing over the drugs to him and his wife, even though the couple regularly allowed him to crash on their couch. The 45-year-old also claimed that Gelzer, who has been on the state sex offender registry since he was convicted of molesting a 12-year-old boy in 2005, was disrespectful to the pair.

After Gelzer fell asleep on the couple's couch, McGee allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and lodged it into his back, leading to a struggle. Then, McGee stabbed Gelzer multiple times and hit him with a hammer. Before dying, Gelzer reportedly begged McGee to tell him why he killed him. McGee told Gelzer he was tired of him and then as he killed him he sifted through the dying man's pockets and took out the drugs he was denied moments earlier.

Ms Stines told the cops that she was home but didn't participate in the crime.

The couple left the mutilated body in the apartment for several days until it started to show signs of decomposition. They then used a small saw to cut Gelzer's body. The couple placed the body parts in plastic bags which then went into a suitcase McGee stuck in their fridge. They considered tossing the remains, but figured it out to be too complicated with other people in the busy building, police said.

Gelzer's body was discovered on Monday when cops raided the home. They found the severed head and other body parts on ice.

Stines was charged with concealment of a corpse after undergoing a psychiatric evaluation, the outlet reported. McGee, on the other hand, is expected to be charged with murder in the coming days.