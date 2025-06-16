In Cyprus, A Surprise Greeting For PM Modi, Local Official Touches His Feet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while on a visit to Cyprus, got an unexpected Indian greeting from one of the officials there. Michaela Kythreoti Mhlapa, Member of Council of Nicosia, while welcoming PM Modi at the historic Centre of Nicosia, touched his feet as mark of respect. The gesture was appreciated by the Prime Minister, who applauded her knowledge of Indian culture.

Reports and videos of the exchange, which took place yesterday, were noticed and commented on by many.

Calling it a "deeply moving moment", Union Minister Pralhad Joshi posted on X, formerly Twitter: "This heartfelt exchange reflects how India's timeless values of humility and reverence are resonating across the world. PM Modi's gracious response symbolises India's growing global stature and cultural influence with dignity and warmth".

Earlier, PM Modi and the Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides held delegation-level talks in Nicosia.

PM Modi has been awarded the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III -- the highest civilian honour awarded in Cyprus, named after the first President of the Republic. The honour is conferred on heads of state and others of significant status in recognition of meritorious service to the nation.

"This honour is not just mine, it is the honour of 140 crore Indians... I dedicate this honour to the friendly relations between India and Cyprus and our shared values and mutual understanding," PM Modi had said in his acceptance speech.

This visit to Cyprus -- part of PM Modi's three-nation tour that includes the G7 summit in Canada -- has considerable strategic implications for India, especially in the backdrop of Pakistan's growing ties with Turkey.

During the recent Pakistani aggression against India following Operation Sindoor, the Pakistani army had used Turkish drones and other missiles.

Nicosia had earlier supported India's bid for permanent membership in an expanded UN Security Council.

Cyprus -- expected to assume Presidency of the Council of the European Union next year -- has now emerged as a strategic ally in the Mediterranean as India expands partnerships in that zone.