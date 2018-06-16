My Book Being Criticised For The Truth It Contains: Imran Khan's Ex-Wife

Reham Khan is a social activist and journalist. She was briefly married to Imran Khan.

Former wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Reham Khan on Friday said her upcoming autobiography 'tell-all' has become a centre of controversy not because it was leaked but for containing the truth.In an exclusive interview to ANI, Ms Khan, social activist and journalist said, "My book has been receiving criticism not because of getting leaked but for the truth it includes. Even if I write the book or not, everyone knows the fact."Ms Khan, , also said that she has received death threats regarding releasing her upcoming book.

"I have received death threats for releasing the book. I was also threatened to be defamed for the same. This is very depressing but I'm an optimistic person. These things don't pull me down in life," she added.



The upcoming autobiography, which has prompted court notices from her political arch-rivals, reportedly includes details of her interactions with various celebrities and her marriage with Imran Khan.

